Two People Taken to Hospital Following Mapleton Crash

A two-vehicle collision on a slush-covered road in Mapleton early Friday evening sent two women to the hospital.

Maine State Police say 24-year-old Victoria Butterfield of Castle Hill was traveling north on the Mapleton Road around 5:15 p.m. in her 2015 Honda Accord. The snow and rain had caused slush to build up on the roadway and when Butterfield attempted to pull out of it, she over-corrected and lost control of her vehicle, according to Trooper Ted Martin.

Butterfield’s car crossed over into the southbound lane and into the path of a 2017 GMC Yukon. State Police say 37-year-old Jessica Libby of Mapleton tried to avoid the crash, but her SUV struck the passenger side of the Honda.

Presque Isle Fire and Ambulance transported Butterfield and Libby to Northern Light A. R. Gould Hospital with what police called minor, non-life threatening injuries.

Both women were wearing seat belts and speed was not a factor in the crash, according to Trooper Martin.

Maine State Police - Troop F

Presque Isle Police also responded to the crash. Impact Auto Body removed both vehicles from the scene.