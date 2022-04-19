Head-on Collision in Livermore Sends Four People to Hospital

Maine State Police say four people were taken to the hospital with “moderate to serious injuries” following a head-on crash in Livermore Tuesday afternoon.

Police and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Federal Road (Route 4) shortly before 3:00 p.m., according to Public Information Officer Shannon Moss. The crash occurred just north of the intersection of Canton Road, near the Lakeside Cemetery.

Witnesses said a pickup flipped on its roof after colliding with a passenger car.

The driver of the pickup, along with a young boy and his grandparents who were in the car were transported by ambulance to the Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston with various injuries.

The identities of the crash victims were not released as of Wednesday morning. At least one person was in serious condition. The boy has since been released from the hospital.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office, Livermore Fire Department, Turner Fire Department, and NorthStar Rescue assisted at the scene.

We'll update this post as more information becomes available.