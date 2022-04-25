Two people were transported to the hospital with serious injuries following a three-vehicle crash Sunday morning on the Houlton Road in Presque Isle.

Just before 8:30 a.m., the Presque Isle Police Department received multiple calls reporting a crash in the area of 110 Houlton Road, according to Corporal Ricky Pelletier.



Witnesses told police that a Mazda SUV driven by Philip Riccioli of Presque Isle was headed south when it went over the center line and crashed into the side of a potato truck in the northbound lane. The SUV skidded and flipped onto its roof before crashing head-on with a Ford F-150 pickup driven by Dana Chasse of Mars Hill, who was also headed north.

Both Chasse and Riccioli were transported to Northern Light AR Gould Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Pelletier said.

Family members on Monday said the 42-year-old Riccioli was in critical condition after being transferred to a Bangor hospital with extensive head trauma, broken ribs and vertebrae. Riccoli remained in intensive care on Thursday A Go Fund Me page has been started to help with medical expenses.

Due to the severity of the crash, Officer Kyle White of the Presque Isle Police Department was called to reconstruct the crash scene.

The driver of the potato truck, Harry Marston of Washburn, was apparently not hospitalized.

Presque Isle Police was assisted by Presque Isle Fire and Ambulance, Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, and the Maine State Police. Corporal Pelletier is primary on the crash, which is still under investigation.

