Two Men Injured in Construction Accident, Brewer, Maine

Two men were seriously injured Monday afternoon in a construction accident along the interstate in Brewer, Maine.

Police and emergency crews responded just after 3:30 p.m. to an area near the I-395 eastbound exit ramp onto Wilson Street.

Maine State Police

State police say two construction workers were standing on a temporary wooden walkway on the overpass above the exit when the platform shifted and fell about 20 feet to the roadway below.

The workers, who were identified as a 19-year-old Garrett Mulligan and 56-year-old Darren Pelletier were taken by ambulance to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

There's no word on their condition today. State Police say OSHA is investigating the accident.