Smokey’s BBQ Brewer Has Opened, and is Already Popular

As predicted, Smokey's BBQ Brewer opened over the weekend, and sold out all 3 days. Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

But they will be back at it on Thursday the 14th beginning at Noon. And the 'winter plan' is to operate Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sundays.

All meat is smoked daily at the location and is only available until they sell out each day.

Back a few months ago when Gosselin’s 2 announced they were closing, there was a sense of sadness in the community.

A friend on Facebook commented;

Gosselin’s in South Brewer closing was heart breaking. But the new sign is promising. BBQ. This is very exciting.

Yes, it is.

You know how they say when one door closes another door opens? This might be a case of "sad to see you go, but glad to see who replaced you."

Smokey’s BBQ owner Charles has been busy renovating the interior and getting his place ready for seating to accommodate 32 people. Plus of course, carry out and deliveries by the Door Dashes of the world.

And BBQ.

Brisket. Pulled Pork Pulled Chicken. Sausage. Available on a sandwich, on a plate, or by the pound to take home.

Smoked every day, on site.

And all those sauces. Those who know the difference between Carolina sauce and Eastern Carolina sauce will love Smokey’s BBQ. And Texas, and Memphis.

When Charles was only 20 years old, he was in Clearwater, Florida and he was smoking meat, chicken, and oysters and selling it from a food truck on the beach.

His first place in Maine was in Trenton. He sold that business and is ready to open up in South Brewer in what is becoming a go-to place to go and eat.

Smokey’s BBQ is at 500 South Main Street, Brewer, and within 100 yards you’ll find Southern Spoon, Peppino's Taco Stand, and Humble Comfort Food.

Welcome. Here is to not missing Gosselin’s 2 because of you.

