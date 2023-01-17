Two Maine Men Seriously Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash
Two Maine men were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday night in Peru, Maine.
The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of one of the vehicles in the accident, 57-year-old Kenneth Roy from Greene, and his passenger, 54-year-old Robert Winson of South Portland sustained serious injuries.
The multi-vehicle crash happened on Route 108 around 5 pm on Monday evening. A Toyota pickup truck and a Ford F-150 hit head-on. Roy and Winsor were in the Toyota pickup. A Volkswagen Jetta was also involved in the collision.
Roy and Winson were taken to the hospital for treatment. Roy is listed in stable condition as of Tuesday, January 17. Windsor was listed in critical condition, according to WGME News.
No one else in the other vehicles was hurt in the crash.
