Tractor-Trailer Crashes on Route 1A in Mars Hill

Police and paramedics responded to a tractor-trailer crash on Route 1A in Mars Hill Monday afternoon as a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet led to hazardous road conditions.

The rig reportedly went off the road around 1:00 p.m. and crashed into some trees. We have no official word on the condition of the driver or if any other vehicles were involved.

Maine State Police said the crash shut down Rt 1A while crews worked to remove the tractor trailer. Slippery roads appeared to be a main factor in the crash. We’ll have more details as they become available.

Roads, driveways and parking lots remain slick Tuesday morning as sleet and freezing rain has built up over the past 24 hours or more. Officials are urging drivers to slow down on the roads and allow extra time to reach your destination. Untreated roads may be especially hazardous.

Most Aroostook County schools were going in 2 hours late Tuesday due icy conditions.

