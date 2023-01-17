Aroostook County Closings and Delays – Tuesday, January 17th

Aroostook County Closings and Delays &#8211; Tuesday, January 17th

Freezing rain and sleet over the past 24 hours has led to some slick surfaces. Here's a look at weather-related closings and delays for Tuesday:

Ashland District School - Delayed 2 hours Tuesday

Limestone Community School - Delayed 2 hours Tuesday

RSU 39  (Caribou area schools) - Two-hour delay Tuesday. No morning Pre K Classes.

Woodland Consolidated School

MSAD 45 (Washburn) - Delayed 2 hours Tuesday

MSAD 24 (Van Buren)  - Delayed 2 hours Tuesday

MSAD 1  (Presque Isle area schools) -  Two-hour delay, no morning Pre-K or Kindergarten

MSAD 20 (Fort Fairfield) - Delayed 2 hours Tuesday

Easton School Department - Delayed 2 hours Tuesday

MSAD 42 (Central Aroostook) – Opening at 10AM  Tuesday

RSU 29 (Houlton area) - Delayed 2 hours Tuesday - no morning Pre-K or Kindergarten

Greater Houlton Christian Academy - Delayed 2 hours Tuesday

MSAD 70 (Hodgdon Schools)  - Delayed 2 hours Tuesday

RSU 89 (Katahdin Schools) - Delayed 2 hours Tuesday.

The University of Maine at Presque Isle will have a 90 minute delayed opening this morning due to hazardous road conditions. In-person classes will resume at 9:30 a.m.  This includes the Houlton Center.

Anglophone West School District (New Brunswick) Weather Zones 4-9 - All buses in these zones will be delayed 1 hour.

Meals on Wheels in Presque Isle, Caribou, Van Buren, Madawaska, Fort Kent, Frenchville and St. Agatha areas are cancelled Tuesday due to road conditions.

If you have a weather-related message you would like added to this list, email us at newspi@townsquaremedia.com

This post will be updated

