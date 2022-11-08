Police say two 18-year-old men have died and another person remains hospitalized with serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash Monday evening in Haut-Sheila, N.B.

Members of the Tracadie RCMP responded to the crash around 7:20 p.m. near the intersection of Route 370 and Côte Road, according to Sgt. Jocelyn Lebouthillier.



One passenger, an 18-year-old man from Chiasson Office, N.B, died at the scene, police said. The second passenger, an 18-year-old man from Paquetville was transported by ambulance to hospital where he later died from his injuries. The driver of the vehicle was transported to hospital with what police believed were serious, life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the driver lost control of the vehicle, and it went into the ditch before rolling several times. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to the RCMP.

Members of the Tracadie Fire Department, Ambulance New Brunswick, and an RCMP collision reconstructionist also attended the scene Monday night, Sgt. Lebouthillier said. Autopsies will be conducted to determine the men's exact causes of death.

The investigation is ongoing.