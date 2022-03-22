Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Change Their Son’s Name From Wolf

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's son's name is no longer Wolf.

The Jenner sister shared via her Instagram Story on Monday (March 22) that the parents of two have decided to change their son's name from Wolf because it simply wasn't fitting.

"FYI OUR SONS NAME ISN'T WOLD ANYMORE [laughing emojis] WE JUST REALLY DIDN'T FEEL LIKE IT WAS HIM," Kylie wrote. "JUST WANTED TO SHARE BECAUSE I KEEP SEEING WOLF EVERYWHERE."

kylie jenner instagram wolf son name change kylierjenner via Instagram

Despite Kylie sharing that the nearly 2-month-old boy's name is no longer Wolf, she chose not to divulge the new name they've chosen for him.

The celebrity couple also gave their son Travis' given name for his middle name: Jacques. The Houston rhymer's real name is Jacques Webster.

The news of the beauty mogul and rap star's newborn's name swap comes the same day that Kylie Jenner unveiled images from what was presumed to be her maternity photoshoot for her son.

It's unclear when those images were taken. Nonetheless, Kylie and La Flame expanded their family to four on Feb. 2. They informed the world of the birth of their son days later, on Feb. 6, that they welcomed their baby boy into the world. Kylie posted a black-and-white photo onto Kylie's IG page, which showed a child gently holding onto a newly born baby's wrist.

The other child was likely Kylie and Travis' firstborn, their 4-year-old daughter, Stormi.

Reports initially hit the internet of Kylie Jenner expecting in August of last year, saying that she was in the "early" stages of her pregnancy.