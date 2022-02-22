Full Name of Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s Baby Boy Wolf Revealed – Report

A little over a week ago, it was revealed that Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner named their newborn son Wolf. However, it looks like their baby boy is named after his father also.

According to a report from TMZ on Tuesday (Feb. 22), the outlet has obtained a copy of the newly born child's birth certificate, which lists Wolf as the first name and Jacques as the middle name. La Flame's real name is Jacques Webster.

Nearly 1-month-old Wolf was also delivered by Dr. Thais Aliabadi, the OBGYN who helped Kylie give birth to her firstborn, Stormi, in addition to Khloe Kardashian agive birth to her daughter, True.

Earlier this month, the youngest Jenner sister shared the name of the newest addition to her family via her Instagram Story.

She simply wrote the words, "Wolf Webster," with an accompanying white heart.

Kylie announced the birth of her and Travis' son on Feb. 6, days after Wolf was brought into the world on Feb. 2. The news was shared using a black-and-white photo of a baby's wrist being held by a toddler's hand. The toddler was presumed to be Kylie and the Houston rapper's daughter Stormi. Travis Scott was also tagged in the IG post, which was captioned, "💙2/2/22."

Last August is when reports first emerged about Kylie being in the "early" stages of her pregnancy. However, no additional details such as gender or how far along Kylie was at the time were disclosed. A due date wasn't shared either.

Now, fans are likely awaiting a photo of Wolf Webster.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Travis Scott for comment.