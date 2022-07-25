Kris Jenner Reportedly Worried About How Much Money Supposed Former Billionaire Kylie Is Spending

Kris Jenner has reportedly privately expressed concerns about Kylie Jenner's spending habits.

A source told Page Six that the famous momager urged her daughter to "slow down" her spending after she purchased a private jet in 2020. They added that Kylie has seemingly not been receptive to the recommendation.

“Kris is urging her to be more responsible with her money, make wise investments," they alleged. "But Kylie is 24, she has her own brand, and she does what she wants.”

The report surfaced after the Kylie Cosmetics mogul was branded a "climate criminal" for using her private jet for flights as short as 15 minutes. Allegedly, the jet even logged a flight as short as 3 minutes at one point — the equivalent of a 40-minute drive.

Kylie attracted negative attention after she posted a photo of herself and Travis Scott flanked by both of their private jets on Instagram. "You wanna take mine or yours?" she captioned the flashy post.

The jet reportedly costs Kylie $5 million annually in upkeep, but it's hardly her only expense.

Caitlyn Jenner previously hypothesized that Kylie spends upward of $400,000 a month on security, or $4.8 million annually, according to Insider.

Page Six notes she also spends lavishly on homes and clothing for herself and her children.

Despite claims that Kris is concerned, another insider told the publication that Kylie is "very good" with her expenses. They described her as "young but adult at heart."

Although she was branded "the youngest self-made billionaire ever" by Forbes in 2019, the publication subsequently reduced her estimated net worth to around $900 million the following year.

The publication also accused Kylie of "inflating the size and success of her business" in a 2020 report. Both Kylie and Kris denied the accusations.

"I've never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER," Kylie tweeted at the time.

Forbes currently lists 19-year-old Kevin David Lehmann of Germany as the youngest billionaire in the world.

The New York Post notes Rihanna is the youngest billionaire on Forbes' list of "America's richest self-made women."