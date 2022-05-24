Kylie Jenner Calls Sister Kendall ‘Cucumber Girl’ in Hilariously Shady Reference to Viral Clip

Kylie Jenner made fun of Kendall Jenner's viral attempt to cut a cucumber in a TikTok she uploaded from Kourtney Kardashian's wedding to Travis Barker over the weekend.

In case you missed it, Kendall attracted attention earlier this month after she was seen bravely attempting to slice a cucumber for a snack during an episode of Hulu's The Kardashians. Holding a kitchen knife with the steadiness displayed by a newborn deer taking its first steps, the model admitted to being "kind of scared." It got so bad that her mom Kris Jenner called in the big guns — a private chef — for help.

Fans on social media had a lot to say about the moment, and Kendall seemingly laughed along with them. Check out her reaction below:

In true sisterly fashion, Kylie also poked fun at Kendall's blunder while the family was celebrating Kourtney and Travis' third wedding in Italy.

The duo filmed a TikTok together dancing to Twenty One Pilots' "Tear in My Heart," but all people could focus on was the accompanying caption. "Me and cucumber girl," Kylie wrote alongside the cute clip, which amassed more than 13 million views and thousands of comments.

"Not the cucumber girl PLS," one TikTok user wrote. "The caption is everything," another gushed.

"And yall [sic] say Kylie dont [sic] have a sense of humour look at the caption," someone added.

Although Kendall appeared unbothered by the world and her sister's reaction to the clip, Khloé Kardashian made it clear that she might be taking the comments to heart.

"She's, like, not happy about that," she said on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, according to Page Six. However, Khloé said it was only "fair" that Kendall have a shortcoming.

“I’m like, ‘Kendall, God is fair. You’re the most beautiful human being in the world. You have wild-looking toes. God bless. And you can’t cut a f--king cucumber,'” she explained. Khloé added that she was also confused by what happened in the video and offered to teach Kendall how to handle a knife.

We'll have to wait and see if she takes the offer...