Kendall Jenner Cutting a Cucumber Is the Most Bizarre ‘Kardashians’ Moment Yet

Kendall Jenner has gone viral for apparently not knowing how to cut a cucumber like a human being.

The 26-year-old model's lack of culinary skills was on full display during the Thursday (May 12) episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, prompting fans to believe Kendall has never in her life prepared food for herself. A clip of the eyebrow-raising moment even went viral on TikTok.

"Do you want the chef to make you a snack?" Kris Jenner asks Kendall, to which the model responds, "I'm making it myself, just gotta chop up some cucumber. That's pretty easy."

Kris appears surprised, telling her, "You go, girl! Be careful, 'cause I nicked myself the other day."

Kendall admits she's "kind of scared" as she holds the cucumber with her left hand crossed over her right hand, which is awkwardly holding the knife as she attempts to saw at the vegetable/fruit.

Watch below:

In footage not featured in the TikTok but aired on the show, the clip continues with Kendall admitting she's "not a good cutter" and Kris calling for their private chef to come into the kitchen and "cut this up for her."

In the comments on TikTok, many viewers seem confused by Kendall's awkward food preparation style.

"If this is real, I’m concerned," one user commented on the TikTok.

"Always knew they were so far removed from reality but watching Kendall try to cut that cucumber was painful," another wrote.

Other people believe that Kendall only wanted to cut her own food because there were cameras filming them. A handful of people noted that the family's private at-home chef has great job security because of their apparent lack of domestic skills.

"I feel like Paris Hilton walked so Kendall could run with this stuff," a user commented, while another weighed in: "I assumed they were bad at relating to normal things. But THIS BAD?"

After the episode aired, Kendall herself addressed her knife skills by retweeting a viewer who tweeted, "Kendall Jenner trying to cut a f---ing cucumber is the most tragic thing I’ve ever witnessed." "Tragic!" Kendall added to the tweet.

See some of the funniest Twitter reactions to the moment, below.