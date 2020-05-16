Kendall Jenner Reveals That She Suffers From Anxiety and Panic Attacks

Kendall Jenner revealed that she suffers from anxiety and panic attacks.

The reality television star shared how she was initially diagnosed with anxiety on Good Morning America on Friday (May 15).

“I was really, really young and I remember not being able to — feeling like I couldn’t breathe and venting to my mom [Kris Jenner] and being like, ‘Mom, I feel like I can’t breathe, something must be wrong,'" Jenner recalled. "And she, of course, took me to a bunch of doctors just to make sure that I was okay physically, and I was. No one ever told me that I had anxiety."

The 24-year-old model shared that three or four years ago the anxiety returned. "I would have crazy panic attacks and finally kind of got the information that I needed about it," she explained.

Along with sharing her own mental health story, Jenner promoted her new #howareyoureallychallenge in partnership with Kenneth Cole and The Mental Health Coalition. The new social media movement encourages people to share their mental health journeys online and share how they are actually doing during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“When [Kenneth Cole] came to me, it was so perfect and I struggle with my own, you know, mental health issues sometimes myself. I was very excited. I was so ready to get involved. Honestly, what I hope to accomplish is for people to not feel as alone," she concluded.