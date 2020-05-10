Happy Mother's Day! Mother's Day 2020 is being celebrated differently this year as most of the United States is under stay-at-home-orders due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic—but that hasn't stopped people from celebrating the wonderful moms in their lives.

Stars like Ariana Grande, Kylie Jenner, Billie Lourd, Miley Cyrus and Kendall Jenner among others paid tribute to their mothers with throwback photos and videos that they posted to their social media accounts.

Soon-to-be mom Gigi Hadid paid tribute to her mother in a sweet Instagram post. "Best I could ever ask for," she wrote. "Happy Mother’s Day to the one I’ll do my best to emulate. I love you beyond words [Yolanda Hadid], you are a superhero!!!!!"

Kevin Jonas shared a sweet video clip of his wife, Danielle, with their daughters, Alena and Valentina.

Kristin Cavallari, who recently separated from her husband Jay Cutler, shared a photo of her and her children at the beach. "Everything made sense once I become a mom to these 3," she captioned the photo. "Being their mom is the greatest gift. Happy Mother’s Day to all of the moms out there."

Kehlani shared photos of her and her daughter, Adeya. "HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY ... THIS IS THE BEST HOLIDAY IN THE WORLD," she tweeted. "Thank you for choosing me, sweet love! I’d do it over and over again with you! and then again after that!"

See all of the stars' Mother's Day 2020 social media posts, below.