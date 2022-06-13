Is ‘Krissed’ the New Rickroll? Kris Jenner TikTok Meme Explained

Have you been "Krissed" yet?

There's a new meme format sweeping TikTok right now that involves Kris Jenner, and some people are saying that it is the new Rickroll.

Anyone who has been online in recent years is familiar with how the Rickroll works. In case you need a refresher, it misdirects internet users to click on a link, which then leads to Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up" music video.

A similar thing happens when you've been "Krissed." Basically, TikTok accounts are posting false information about celebrities followed by a video of Kris Jenner dancing to a sped-up version of "Lady Marmalade." The comical video is accompanied by some variation of the phrase "You just got Krissed." Some videos urge viewers to send the content on to "#Kris" family and friends.

According to Newsweek, the footage of Kris stems from a 2012 shoot that she took part in with her family.

Popular examples of the meme include false stories that Kendall Jenner is pregnant or that Stranger Things actress Mille Bobby Brown announced her character's death. There's even an example circulating TikTok that claims Kris weighed in on the viral meme. Considering that the meme uses the matriarch, it's unsurprising that plenty of examples relate back to the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Of course, all of these statements are instantly called into question and outright proven to be false once viewers realize they've been "Krissed."

Check out a couple examples of the "You just got Krissed" TikTok meme below:

TikTok users are responding to the meme in predictably hilarious ways.

"This trend is making my trust issues rise," one user wrote under the TikTok about Brown.

"BRO ITS 21TH TIME TODAY," another complained. Plenty of people have commented that they've fallen for multiple "Krissed" videos a day.

"Bro I almost started crying," someone added.

"I don't wanna get krissed anymore," someone wrote alongside "news" of Kendall's "pregnancy." "I cannot do this anymore," another added.

"My therapist will be hearing about this," someone joked. One user even claimed that the video appeared to be "real."

"This is the first one that actually got me," one user commented on the video about Kris disliking the meme format. "I actually went and checked," another admitted.

Still another user joked that Kris would "LOVE THIS TREND."

So far, Kris does not appear to have commented.