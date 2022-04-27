Travis Scott to Perform First Festival Headlining Sets Since Astroworld Tragedy This Fall

Travis Scott is set to co-headline his first shows since the 2021 Astroworld Festival tragedy.

On Wednesday (April 27), Primavera Sound announced the lineups for its festivals in the South American cities of São Paulo, Buenos Aires and Santiago. Travis Scott is listed as one of the headliners for all three events.

The trio of three-day festivals all take place between Nov. 4 and Nov. 13. Travis' first performance at the festival would happen on Nov. 6 in São Paulo, a day after the 1-year anniversary of the mass casualty event that was the 2021 Astroworld Festival, which claimed 10 lives and led to dozens of lawsuits. He'll take the stage on Nov. 12 in Buenos Aires and Nov. 13 in Santiago.

LaFlame seems to be slowly getting back into things. Back in December, there were rumors that Travis Scott would make his return at the 2022 Rolling Loud Miami Festival in July. However, Travis was not on the lineup for the South Florida show when it was announced.

Last month, Travis performed for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy at a private pre-Oscars house party in Bel Air, Calif. According to a TMZ report published on Wednesday, Travis has been scheduled to perform at E11even Miami nightclub on May 7.

There were questions as to how long it would be before Travis Scott would get booked in the wake of the 2021 Astroworld Festival. One lawyer believed the Texas rapper would have a hard time getting booked due to the colossal insurance fee a venue or promotor would have to foot in order to get Travis on the bill. As a go-around, all incurred charges could be allocated to Travis.

Check out the ad for the Primavera Sound Festival below.