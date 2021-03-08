Two Arrested for Drug Trafficking and Additional Charges

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency announced Saturday the arrest of two people for fentanyl trafficking in Maine.

28-year-old Dylan Wilcox of Old Orchard Beach was arrested for two Counts of Unlawful Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs (Fentanyl), and 21-year-old Amazia Sylvester from Old Orchard Beach was arrested for Aggravated Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs (Fentanyl), Warrant of arrest charging Felony Theft and Violating Conditions of Release.

The MDEA has been investigating for over two months the illegal distribution of fentanyl throughout Southern Maine.

Officials said MDEA agents received information that an Old Orchard Beach couple, Dylan Wilcox and Amazia Sylvester were distributing large amounts of fentanyl from their apartment in Old Orchard Beach. They were also delivering fentanyl to customers in the Greater Portland area.

During the investigation agents made undercover purchases of fentanyl from Wilcox in the Portland area.

On March 5, Cumberland Drug Task Force agents, with assistance from Westbrook Police, arrested Wilcox in Westbrook during a traffic stop. Wilcox was arrested for warrants stemming from the undercover purchases.

He was transported to the Cumberland County Jail where bail was set at $3000 cash.

York DTF agents served a search warrant at Wilcox’s apartment at 45 West Grand Avenue in Old Orchard Beach. While approaching the apartment agents met Sylvester as she was leaving the apartment. Agents found 285 grams of suspected fentanyl that Sylvester was carrying.

Sylvester was arrested for Aggravated Trafficking in fentanyl and transported to the York County Jail. Sylvester was also charged with a warrant charging felony Theft and Violating Conditions of Release from a previous offense.

As a result of searching Wilcox’s and Sylvester’s apartment, agents seized evidence of drug trafficking as well as approximately $51,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

No bail was set for Sylvester due to violating earlier bail and she is scheduled to appear in York Unified Court early next week.

The approximate street value of the seized fentanyl is $43,000

Assisting in the arrest and search warrant were the Westbrook and Old Orchard Beach Police Departments.

If you have information about this investigation or the illegal sale of drugs in this state, you are urged to contact the MDEA office closest to you or by texting MDEA to TIP411 (847411) or calling the MDEA tip-line at 800-452-6457.