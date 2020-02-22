101.9 The Rock has Aroostook County High School Basketball State Championship games:

Broadcast schedule:

Friday, 2-28, 8:45 pm, Bangor: Caribou vs Maranacook (Class B Boys)

Saturday, 2-29, 2:45 pm, Augusta: SAHS vs Greenville (Class D Girls)

Saturday, 2-29, 8:45 pm, Augusta: CAHS vs Winthrop (Class C Girls)

Listen live on The Rock as we cover the games on the radio, app & streaming.

Join the Townsquare Media team for play-by-play and commentary with Ryan Guerrette, Bill Casavant & Jeff Clockedile. Produced by Mark Shaw, Dick Palm and Trent Marshall.

Thanks to our sponsors:

Schedule subject to change