Tournament 2020: Aroostook County High School Basketball [LISTEN LIVE]

101.9 The Rock has Aroostook County High School Basketball Tournament 2020 games:

Broadcast schedule:

  • Wednesday, 2-19, 9:30 am: Fort Kent vs Mattanawcook (Class C Boys)
  • Wednesday, 2-19, 2:00 pm: Presque Isle vs Waterville (Class B Girls)
  • Wednesday, 2-19, 8:30 pm: Old town vs Caribou (Class B Boys)
  • Thursday 2-20, 2:00 pm: Katahdin vs Deer Isle (Class D Girls)
  • *More games to be added

Listen live on The Rock as we cover the games on the radio, app & streaming.

Join the Townsquare Media team for play-by-play and commentary with Ryan Guerrette, Bill Casavant & Jeff Clockedile. Produced by Mark Shaw, Dick Palm and Trent Marshall.

Thanks to our sponsors:

Napa Auto Parts (HoultonPresque IsleCaribou), North Country AutoCushman & SonsCary Medical CenterHuber Engineered Woods, Cyr & Sons Repair, J. McLaughlin Construction,  McCain Foods, Dead River Company, SW Collins,  Katahdin Trust, Northern Business Products,  Percy's Auto Sales, NMCC

Schedule subject to change

