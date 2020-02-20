101.9 The Rock has Aroostook County High School Basketball Tournament 2020 games:

Broadcast schedule:

Friday, 2-21, 2:00 pm: CAHS vs Dexter (Class C Girls)

Friday, 2-21, 7:00 pm: CAHS vs George Stevens (Class C Boys)

Friday, 2-21, 8:35 pm: Fort Kent vs Dexter (Class C Boys)

Saturday, 2-22, 9:00 am: Southern Aroostook vs Deer Isle (Class D Girls)

Saturday, 2-22, 3:45 pm: Caribou vs Ellsworth (Class B Boys)

*More games to be added

Listen live on The Rock as we cover the games on the radio, app & streaming.

Join the Townsquare Media team for play-by-play and commentary with Ryan Guerrette, Bill Casavant & Jeff Clockedile. Produced by Mark Shaw, Dick Palm and Trent Marshall.

