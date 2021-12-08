These Are Google’s Top Trending Searched Celebrity Duos of 2021

People had celebrity duos on the brain when Googling this past year.

On Wednesday (Dec. 8), Google released its year-end data including the top trending search items in various categories.

This year, under the category of celebrity duos, some stars made the list more than once. Unsurprisingly, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were among the top trending searches in the category. Kardashian and Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson also made the list, along with West and Jeffree Star.

After Taylor Swift released the 10-minute version of "All Too Well," Swift and the song's rumored inspiration, Jake Gyllenhaal, became one of the top trending searches.

Jennifer Lopez made the list twice: once with her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez and again with her current boyfriend (and former fiancé) Ben Affleck. Another couple that made the list? Bill and Melinda Gates.

Rumored romances tend to see spikes in trending searches. When it was rumored that former Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer were an item, the internet went wild. However, they confirmed that they are just friends (no pun intended) and not romantically involved.

Social media gossip also spread about Selena Gomez and Chris Evans dating, which also made Google's list.

Finally, Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya's on-screen romance spilled into real life and the pair quickly became a trending search.

See these plus more top trending 2021 entertainment Google searches, below.

Celebrity Duos

Kim and Kanye

Bill and Melinda Gates

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Kanye and Jeffree Star

Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal

JLo and A-Rod

Tom Holland and Zendaya

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer

Ben Affleck and JLo

Selena Gomez and Chris Evans

Actors

Alec Baldwin

Pete Davidson

Shailene Woodley

Gina Carano

Armie Hammer

Jake Gyllenhaal

Dave Chappelle

Bo Burnham

Olivia Wilde

Dog the Bounty Hunter

Movies

Black Widow

Eternals

Halloween Kills

Mortal Kombat

Dune

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Godzilla vs. Kong

The Suicide Squad

Space Jam

In the Heights

Musicians and Bands

Travis Scott

Morgan Wallen

Adele

The Weeknd

Dr. Dre

Olivia Rodrigo

Marilyn Manson

Daft Punk

Bobby Shmurda

Lil Nas X

TV Shows

Squid Game

Bridgerton

WandaVision

Ginny and Georgia

Cobra Kai

Firefly Lane

Manifest

Mare of Easttown

Loki

Midnight Mass

Songs

"drivers license," Olivia Rodrigo

"All Too Well," Taylor Swift

"good 4 u," Olivia Rodrigo

"Wants and Needs," Drake

"Easy on Me," Adele

"WAP," Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion

"Poker Face," Lady Gaga

"Fancy Like," Walker Hayes

"Montero (Call Me by Your Name)," Lil Nas X

"deja vu," Olivia Rodrigo

Celebrity Outfits/Style

Adam Sandler

Britney Spears

Cam Newton

Cher

Doja Cat

Harry Styles

Selena Quintanilla

Melania Trump

Lizzo

Aaliyah

Reboots

iCarly

Gossip Girl

Sex and the City

Rugrats

Sabrina the Teenage Witch

Frasier

The Wonder Years

The Game

Ed, Edd n Eddy

Home Alone

Movies: Action

Black Widow

Eternals

Mortal Kombat

Shang Chi

Godzilla vs. Kong

The Suicide Squad

Red Notice

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Jungle Cruise

F9

Movies: Thriller

Halloween Kills

Army of the Dead

Malignant

The Conjuring

The Little Things

Candyman

Fear Street

The Forever Purge

I Care a Lot

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

Movies: Drama

In the Heights

The Harder They Fall

Judas and the Black Messiah

The Last Duel

House of Gucci

Dear Evan Hansen

Nomadland

Malcolm & Marie

The Many Saints of Newark

Cry Macho

Movies: Comedy

Space Jam

Coming to America 2

Cruella

Luca

Free Guy

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Boss Baby 2

Paw Patrol Movie

Soul

He’s All That