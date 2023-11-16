What Are Mainers Wanting to Know About Thanksgiving This Year?

'Turkey Day' is just around the corner, prompting various preparations—whether it involves revisiting cherished family recipes or indulging in a Thanksgiving-themed Friends marathon, like me.

However you're getting ready for the celebration, there's no wrong way to go about it! In fact, you could be playing Christmas tunes and decorating your tree, and it would still be considered perfectly acceptable.

Credit: Jed Owen on Unsplash

When looking into Google Search Trends, I wanted to know the burning questions of our Pine Tree State residents during this time of the year. With data available dating back almost two decades, it's interesting to note the trends that have unfolded since Google began tracking this information in 2004.

Unsurprisingly, when examining the search term "Thanksgiving Turkey," it's evident that interest peaks around November every year. The chart depicts search interest relative to the highest point on the chart for the given region and time, with a value of 100 representing the peak popularity for the term. A value of 50 indicates that the term is half as popular, while a score of 0 means there wasn't enough data for that term. So for example, folks were most excited about “Thanksgiving Turkey” in 2012.

Credit: Google Search Trends

Beyond this, Mainers searching for "Thanksgiving Turkey" also expressed interest in related topics like "Thanksgiving dinner," "Recipe," "Cooking," "Turkey," "Türkiye - Country in the Middle East," "Stuffing," "Dinner," "Turkey trot," "Day," and "Pound."

Credit: Claudio Schwarz on Unsplash

Delving further into their queries, Mainers explored topics such as "thanksgiving turkey recipe," "turkey recipe," "turkey recipes," "thanksgiving turkey recipes," "thanksgiving dinner," "thanksgiving stuffing," "how to cook a turkey," "turkey recipes for thanksgiving," "turkey gravy," and "turkey pictures."

Credit: Claudio Schwarz on Unsplash

So, as we approach Turkey Day this year, what are you turning to Google for?

