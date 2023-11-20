Thanksgiving Snow in Maine Could Disrupt Holiday Travel, National Weather Service Warns

As we gather around the table on Thursday to express gratitude, the weather this Thanksgiving may not receive a warm "thank you."

The forecast suggests a cold and wet Thanksgiving, with the National Weather Service issuing a 'Hazardous Weather Outlook' under the 'Watches, Warnings, & Advisories' umbrella for various regions, including Northwest Aroostook, Northeast Aroostook, Northern Somerset, Northern Piscataquis, Northern Penobscot, Southeast Aroostook, Central Piscataquis, Central Penobscot, Southern Penobscot, Interior Hancock, Central Washington, Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington, Southern Piscataquis, and Northern Washington.

Although the early part of the week appears clear, the peak holiday travel window from Tuesday through Sunday is expected to be challenging.

The National Weather Service's advisory states, "Snow will overspread the area early Wednesday morning, changing to rain Downeast and Central by afternoon and possibly mixing with rain over far Northern areas by Wednesday evening. Several inches of snow is likely over central and especially northern areas Wednesday into Wednesday night. Gusty southeast winds are likely along the coast on Wednesday. Those with travel interests are encouraged to keep up to date with the latest forecasts."

According to the National Weather Service, Bangor experienced its warmest Thanksgiving in 1953 with a high temperature of 60 degrees. The lowest temperature recorded was 7 degrees above zero in 1974, and the lowest high temperature was 19 degrees in 1989.

What are the odds of a white Thanksgiving? The National Weather Service defines it as having at least 1 inch of snow on the ground on Thanksgiving morning. Historically, a white Thanksgiving occurred 15 percent of the time. The snowiest Thanksgiving was in 1987 when 11.8 inches of snow was observed.

Here's to hoping we won't be witnessing a record-breaking Thanksgiving in Bangor this year.

