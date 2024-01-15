Why Your House ‘Creaks and Pops’ in the Maine Cold

Is your house haunted? Probably not.

Get our free mobile app

Mainers are well-acquainted with the challenges posed by winter. The season in Maine brings shorter days, substantial snowfall, and bone-chilling temperatures.

Photo by Matthieu Joannon on Unsplash Photo by Matthieu Joannon on Unsplash loading...

These winter conditions impact our living spaces, requiring adjustments such as increased electricity usage for lighting, snow removal to navigate walkways and driveways, and heating our homes. Mainers spend a significant part of the year preparing for the winter season.

Have you ever noticed your house making creaking or popping sounds in the winter?

Photo by Murali on Unsplash Photo by Murali on Unsplash loading...

RoofTeam.com explains that during the cold winter months, it's normal for homes to produce these sounds due to basic physics. The distinctiveness of these sounds in winter can be attributed to the cold dense air and reduced ambient noise during the night, allowing sounds to travel farther and appear louder.

Furthermore, the expansion and contraction of materials in response to temperature changes contribute to these noises. When exposed building materials rapidly shrink in low temperatures, they may rub against each other, causing creaking sounds. Wood, being porous, releases moisture into the dry winter air, emphasizing its contracting and shrinking. Nails securing the wood can contract and slip off, resulting in a loud pinging sound.

Photo by Nadiia Ganzhyi on Unsplash Photo by Nadiia Ganzhyi on Unsplash loading...

Another factor is the contraction of water pipes in the cold. When hot water passes through cold pipes, they rapidly expand, creating movements that manifest as noises in the basement. Freezing water can also cause pipes to expand, exerting pressure that could lead to bursting pipes, accompanied by a loud popping sound followed by rushing water. That’s something we never want to hear.

So, in short, if your house is creaking and popping, no, it’s probably not haunted; it’s just normal, everyday physical science at work.

10 Amazing Things To Put On Your Maine Winter Bucket List There is no reason to sit around all winter! Get out an enjoy what Maine has to offer Gallery Credit: Arlen Jameson

18 Maine Lottery Scratchers With Huge Jackpots The maximum payout on each of these scratch tickets is at least $100,000. As of December 2023, these tickets are all still available. Learn more from the Maine State Lottery website.

25 Greater Portland, Maine, Restaurants That Have Been Featured on National Television Shows Here's a list of 20 prominent Greater Portland, Maine restaurants that have been featured on national television shows. This is a great representation of the region's incredible food scene.

Data was researched from tvfoodmaps.com Gallery Credit: Chris Sedenka

Get These 6 Items Out of Your Car Before Maine’s Next Arctic Blast Make sure these items are out of your vehicle, as they could be damaged or could damage your car during a cold snap.