Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s Blood Being Donated for Possible Coronavirus Vaccine

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have offered to donate their blood to help develop a coronavirus vaccine.

On Sunday (April 26), the 63-year-old actor appeared on NPR's Wait, Wait... Don't Tell Me! podcast, where he revealed he and his wife want to give their blood and plasma to research after receiving confirmation that they're carrying antibodies for COVID-19 testing positive for the virus back in March while in Australia.

“A lot of the question is, what is now? What do we do now? Is there something we can do? And, in fact, we just found out that we do carry the antibodies," Hanks explained. "We have not only been approached, we have said, ‘Do you want our blood? Can we give plasma?’ And, in fact, we will be giving it now to the places that hope to work on what I would like to call the 'Hank-ccine.'"

He also confirmed he and Wilson are feeling "just fine and dandy."

"We had all of the flu-like symptoms. My wife, Rita, was a little worse off than me. She had a very high temperature," Hanks also shared. "And we were isolated so that we would not give it to anyone else."