‘News of the World’ Trailer: Tom Hanks Goes West

The last time Tom Hanks and director Paul Greengrass got together, they made Captain Phillips, based on a true story of a cargo ship captain taken hostage by pirates. Now’s as good a time as any to acknowledge: That movie is super underrated, with one of Hanks’s best performances in his entire career. So it’s good news that they’ve got a new collaboration, this one a western called News of the World.

It’s based on a 2016 novel by Paulette Jiles, and stars Hanks as a man who travels through the frontier reading the news. He encounters a girl who has spent her entire life with Native Americans and decides to help her return to her family. Watch the first trailer:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Five years after the end of the Civil War, Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Hanks), a widower and veteran of three wars, now moves from town to town as a non-fiction storyteller, sharing the news of presidents and queens, glorious feuds, devastating catastrophes, and gripping adventures from the far reaches of the globe. In the plains of Texas, he crosses paths with Johanna (Helena Zengel, System Crasher), a 10-year-old taken in by the Kiowa people six years earlier and raised as one of their own. Johanna, hostile to a world she’s never experienced, is being returned to her biological aunt and uncle against her will. Kidd agrees to deliver the child where the law says she belongs. As they travel hundreds of miles into the unforgiving wilderness, the two will face tremendous challenges of both human and natural forces as they search for a place that either can call home.

News of the World is scheduled to open in theaters this Christmas. If that really happens, it would indeed be news.