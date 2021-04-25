As the 2021 Academy Awards (April 25) come to a close, Frances McDormand and Anthony Hopkins take home the awards for Best Actress and Best Actor, respectively. It's an impressive feat for an actor at any point in their career. But who has actually won the most Oscars for acting? Here's a hint: It's not Tom Hanks or Meryl Streep!

You might be surprised to learn that the actor with the most Oscar wins is actually Katharine Hepburn. She received the prestigious award four times — first in 1933 for Morning Glory, then again for Guess Who's Coming to Dinner (1967), The Lion in Winter (1968) and On Golden Pond (1981).

Even with her four acting category wins, Hepburn's title as the most-awarded Oscar winning actress has some competition.

McDormand won her third Oscar at the 93rd Academy Awards for her lead role in Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland. The last time she won was in 2018 for Three Billboards Outside of Ebbings, Missouri. She first received the award for Fargo in 1997.

The only other actress who has won three Academy Awards is Streep. She has, however, been nominated a whopping total of 21 times. As for actors, the highest number of wins belongs to Jack Nicholson. He has won the award for Best Actor three times and has been nominated 12 times.

Other actors and actresses who have won three Academy Awards for their lead performances are Ingrid Bergman, Daniel Day-Lewis and Walter Brennan. Meanwhile, Hanks sits a bit lower on the list with two wins and six nominations.