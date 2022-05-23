Will Smith Once Predicted His Career Would Be Destroyed

Will Smith opened up about a vision he had of his career failing in a recently released interview that was filmed months before the 2022 Oscars.

His career has taken a bit of a hit since he hauled off and slapped Chris Rock across the face onstage during the awards show. The slap seen 'round the world dominated the news after the ceremony and overshadowed Smith's first-ever Oscar win. He returned to the stage to pick up his trophy mere minutes after hitting his fellow actor.

The King Richard star has been banned from the Oscars for the next 10 years following a formal review of his actions. Vulture also reporta several of his projects have allegedly been put on hold.

Smith's current reality makes an interview with David Letterman that was recorded earlier this year particularly interesting. The conversation was for the late-night host's series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction and was filmed in January 2022, according to USA Today.

During it, Smith opened up about a vision he had that seemingly predicted the destruction of his career. The premonition — which he described as "the individual most hellish psychological experience of my life" — occurred while he was tripping on the psychotropic brew ayahuasca.

"So I’m drinking and sitting there and then all of a sudden it’s like I start seeing all of my money flying away, and my house is flying away and my career is going away," he said. "This is my fear in real life, and I’m in there and I’m wanting to vomit and all of that, and I hear a voice saying: 'This is what the f--k it is. This is what the f--k life is.'"

Smith was locked in on the horrifying experience and said that he couldn't do anything about it. However, his focus shifted after he started to hear his daughter Willow Smith crying for help.

"Slowly I stopped caring about my money, I just wanted to get to Willow," he continued.

Although the vision sounds utterly terrifying, he added that he learned something from it: "When I came out of it, I realized that anything that happens in my life, I can handle it."

Smith shared that's "part of the psychological training that happens in ayahuasca. First of all, 99 percent of the s--t you worry about never happens. Ninety-nine percent of your pain and your misery is all self-generated. It's not real."

