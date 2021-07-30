Tom Hanks Will Appear in Wes Anderson’s Next Movie

One of humanity’s favorite actors is partnering up with one of humanity’s favorite directors for the first time. While Wes Anderson’s last movie, The French Dispatch, has yet to reach movie theaters, his next film is gearing up for production. And America’s real and true sweetheart, Tom Hanks, will be in it.

That’s the word from The Hollywood Reporter, which says that is “unclear the exact size of [Hanks’] role” but that the part “is small and could be cameo-like in nature.” So don’t get your hopes up that this is, like, Wes Anderson’s Captain Phillips or something. It is clearly not. It is, however, the first time Tom Hanks will appear in an Anderson movie. And that’s still something.

The title and subject of the project has not been revealed, but the film will be shot in Spain and will also star Anderson regulars Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, and Adrian Brody. The French Dispatch was supposed to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in 2020 and open in theaters a few months later. The Covid pandemic squashed those plans, and now the film is scheduled to premiere later this year. It’s about the lives of the staff of an American newspaper in France, and stars Swinton, Brody, Murray, Timothee Chalamet, Frances McDormand, Benicio del Toro, Owen Wilson, Jeffrey Wright, Willem Dafoe, Edward Norton, Liev Schreiber, and a whole bunch of other actors.

Anderson’s The French Dispatch is scheduled to open in theaters on October 22 from Searchlight Pictures.