Time For Another Edition Of ‘People Trying Moxie’

The Maine beverage that belongs on "The Island Of Misfit Snacks" gets some new victims to sample the pain, or in some cases, pleasure.

I always love watching people sample the most controversial soft drink of all time, Maine’s own Moxie. Folks all over the globe have dared to sample this polarizing treat with mixed reviews across the board. Much like our political divide, the results seem to be split right down the middle. You either love it or hate it. That’s why it is always entertaining to watch someone take a gulp for the first time.

We have rounded up a fresh new batch of videos of people doing their very own taste test All of these are from the month of March alone! If you have never had the courage to sample it, maybe these testimonials will inspire you.

If you need a refresher, Moxie is a soda that is among the first mass-produced soft drinks in the United States. It was created in 1876 by Augustin Thompson, who hailed from Union, Maine. A sweet drink with a rather funky aftertaste, Moxie is flavored with gentian root extract, which gives it that delightful kick in the shorts that kind of tastes like a medicinal version of Dr. Pepper. Moxie was designated the official soft drink of Maine on May 10, 2005.

There is even a yearly festival that originated in 1982, unfortunately, it was postponed again this year due to COVID-19 concerns. Hopefully, 2022 will see this event return much to the delight of many in New England.