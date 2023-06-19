Three People Injured in Four-Vehicle Crash on I-95

New Hampshire State Police

A 50-year-old man from Maine was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol Saturday night after several people were injured in a four-vehicle crash on the New Hampshire Interstate. 

The accident happened on I-95 south in North Hampton around 9 pm Saturday.

Driver “Veered” into Oncoming Traffic

The New Hampshire State Police said Douglas McKay from Cape Neddick, Maine “veered to the left and traveled across the grass median.” McKay continued “in a northerly direction into oncoming traffic traveling along Interstate 95 South.”

Four Vehicles Involved in Crash

McKay collided with the first car driven by 24-year-old Sienna Waite from Salem, Massachusetts. He then hit two other vehicles driven by 45-year-old Amanda Porter from Amesbury, Massachusetts and 34-year-old Ethan Jury from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania . The vehicles were disabled “upon various travel lanes of Interstate 95 South.”

Three People Taken to the Hospital

McKay was transported to the hospital for treatment for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Waite and one of her passengers were also taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Multiple Charges

McKay faces several charges including Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Drugs or Liquor, Driving Under the Influence of Drugs or Liquor, Reckless Conduct, and Vehicular Assault. Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

