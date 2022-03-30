Three People Die in Collision in Miramichi, N.B.

Three people have died following a two-vehicle collision Tuesday evening on Route 11 in Miramichi.

Miramichi Police were called to the crash shortly before 5:15 p.m. in the University Avenue Viaduct area.

A 68-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman from Smith’s Crossing, N.B. and a 21-year-old man from Miramichi were confirmed dead at the scene, according to Deputy Police Chief Brian Cummings.

The identities of the three victims have not yet been disclosed, pending notification of close family members.

Roads were clear and dry at the time of the collision, Cummings said.



An accident reconstructionist from the Miramichi Police Force attended the scene Tuesday evening, with the help of the Miramichi Fire Department and Ambulance NB.

The highway was closed for several hours while the crash was under investigation and the scene was cleared.

Autopsies were planned for both drivers, Cummings said. The accident remains under investigation today.

This post will be updated as we receive more information.