Three People Arrested in Maine for Aggravated Drug Trafficking

Three people have been arrested and charged with aggravated drug trafficking after Sheriff Deputies responded to a threatening complaint in Calais on Sunday.

Three People Face Charges including Drug Trafficking

Thirty-two-year-old Stephen Perkins was also charged with criminal threatening and illegal possession of firearms.

Twenty-eight-year-old Devin Madigan and 25-year-old Kaprie Lambert are facing drug trafficking charges.

Fentanyl, Meth and Cocaine Base Seized after Search

Deputies with The Washington County Sheriff’s Office searched a residence on Lafayette Street on April 16 and seized fentanyl, meth and cocaine base. The investigation also led to a drug possession bail violation.

Bail Set for Two of the Defendants

Both Lambert and Madigan had bail set at $5,000. Perkins is being held without bail, according to WABI TV.

This news story will be updated with additional information when it is released.

