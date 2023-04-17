One Woman is Dead after Two-Vehicle Crash in Maine

A 63-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on (Route 108 in Livermore on Sunday morning.

The Androscoggin Sheriff’s Office identified the woman as Sheila Brown of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

68-Year-Old Woman Died at the Scene

The accident happened at 6:09 am on the 100 block of Canton Road. Police said she was driving her “2020 Mitsubishi SUV east on Canton Road when the other driver crossed the centerline and collided with her.” Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

Second Driver Taken to the Hospital with Injuries

Police said the driver of the vehicle that hit her is 30-year-old Kevin Gauthier from Auburn. He was transported to Central Maine Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, according to WGME News.

Officials Investing the Crash

Canton Road was closed on Sunday after the crash, and later reopened to traffic. Deputies are investigating the accident with a crash reconstructionist to find the cause.

