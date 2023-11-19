16-Year-Old Died and Three Teens Injured after Crash in Maine

A 16-year-old died and three other juveniles were injured after a car crash Saturday morning in Livermore. The crash happened around 10 am on Norlands Road.

Sheriff’s Office: Speed and Wet Road Appear to be Factors

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office said “the 16-year-old male driver lost control and the vehicle struck a utility pole and rolled over. Speed and wet road conditions appear to be preliminary causation factors.”

Three Juveniles Transported to the Hospital with Injuries

The three teens hurt in the crash were between 16 to 17-years-old, said police. They each had non-life threatening injuries and were taken to an area hospital. Their names were not released.

Teens were Students at RSU 73

“All of the juveniles involved are students in RSU 73 and a representative of the school district has been informed so they can be prepared to assist students when they return to school on Monday,” said the Sheriff’s Office.

Crash is Under Investigation

Police are reconstructing the scene as the crash remains under investigation. “A forensic mapper with the Maine Warden Service assisted in mapping the scene. Norlands Road was closed for several hours while the crash was being investigated.”

