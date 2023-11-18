Maine Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking and Theft of U-Haul

A 37-year-old man was arrested for aggravated drug trafficking after he was pulled over driving a stolen U-Haul van. The incident happened Thursday around 3 am on Denali Way in Augusta.

Aggravated Drug Trafficking Charges and U-Haul Theft

The Augusta Police Department said Adrien Sanders from Rochester, New Hampshire was taken into custody after Ofc. Joanna Murch located the U-Haul parked at the Rusty Lantern convenience store.

Stolen U-Haul

The U-Haul was reported stolen from Western Avenue, according to the Kennebec Journal.

Police said Sanders told Ofc. Murch that he and another man got the U-Haul van after returning another U-Haul for service. Police said Sanders could not prove he rented the vehicle and was charged with theft by unauthorized use of property.

Female Passenger Believed Heroin was in the Vehicle

The woman told police she was a passenger in the van after getting picked up at the York Police Department earlier in the morning. She said she believed there was heroin in the vehicle. Her name and age was not released.

Baking Soda Found

Two bags were found in the van during a search. One tested as baking soda which is used as a cutting agent for illegal drugs, said police.

Fentanyl and Adderall Pills Seized

The second bag had 109 grams of a white and tan powder. A test later confirmed it was fentanyl. Also seized was a bag containing 2.92 grams of meth and 48 Adderall pills.

Multiple Charges

Sanders is facing multiple charges including aggravated drug trafficking, unlawful possession of meth, unlawful possession of Adderall, possessing imitation drugs, violating conditions of release, theft by unauthorized use of property and operating while license suspended or revoked.

Ongoing Investigation

He was taken to the Kennebec County Jail. The investigation remains open.

