65-Year-old Maine Man Died in Pickup Truck Crash
A 65-year-old man died in a crash Thursday morning in Athens, Maine.
Man Died after Crash into Ditch
The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office said James Troy was traveling south on Chapman Ridge Road when he lost control of his pickup truck and crashed into a ditch.
Driver was not Wearing a Seatbelt
Troy died at the scene. Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt. He was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the accident, according to the Sun Journal.
Police: Alcohol is not Believed to be a Factor
The Somerset County Sheriff's Office said alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash. The investigation remains open.
