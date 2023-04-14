Two Tractor-Trailers Crash & Catch Fire on I-95 in Maine

Two tractor-trailers caught fire, and one man was sent to the hospital after two crashes involving three vehicles on I-95 Thursday night in Saco.

Two Tractor Trailers Catch Fire in Crash

According to Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety, a Ford Explorer tried to take Exit 36 at the last minute and cut off & collided with a flatbed truck. The truck went into the median of the Interstate and was hit by a box truck. Both trucks caught fire.

SUV Driver Taken to Hospital

The driver of the Ford, 50-year-old Fidele Kaderi from Biddeford was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Both drivers of the trucks were not injured in the crash.

Maine State Police Maine State Police loading...

Parts of I-95 Shut Down for Hours

Officials shut down the southbound lanes of I-95 for close to 4 hours. Traffic was open again around 3 am on Friday morning. The northbound lanes were also shut down, but reopened quickly, said Moss.

Fire Crews Extinguish Fires

Both the Saco Fire Department and the Scarborough Fire Department were on the scene to put out the fires. The investigation is ongoing and charges may be pending.

Maine State Police Maine State Police loading...

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE: Washburn Woman Arrested for Federal Warrant, Drugs & Stolen Property

ALSO READ: Two Men & One Woman Arrested after Large Amount of Fentanyl, Meth, Crack Seized

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them.