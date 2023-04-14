Driver Leads Police on Chase Through Several Maine Counties

A 23-year-old man from Belfast was arrested and charged Thursday morning following a police chase across several Maine counties.

Driver Leads Police on Chase Through Several Counties

Police responded to a 911 call about reckless driving around 6 am. When officers tried to pull the vehicle over in Swanville, the driver did not stop, according to WGME News.

Man Kept Driving after Tires Deflated by Police

A “tire-deflating device” was deployed and effective, but the driver still did not stop. He continued to drive at a slow speed, according to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office.

The Maine State Police were able to stop the vehicle in Windsor.

Driver Taken to Hospital for Evaluation

The man driving was taken to the Waldo County General Hospital where he is undergoing an evaluation. His name was not released.

Charges are Pending

Police are investigating and said criminal charges are expected.

