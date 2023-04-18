UPDATE

Police said four people shot in Bowdoin are connected to the shooting on I-295 in Yarmouth, according to WMTW. Police found four people dead in a Bowdoin home on Augusta Road Tuesday morning.

This information is developing and will be updated.

Two People Shot in Yarmouth on I-295

Two people have been shot, and one person was seriously injured on I-285 in Yarmouth on Tuesday morning around 10:30 am.

Two People Taken to the Hospital

The Maine State Police said both of the people shot were taken to the hospital for treatment.

One Person Detained while Police Search for Second Person

One person has been detained by police and law enforcement is looking for another person of interest.

K9 Searching and Tactical Teams on the Scene

K9 teams are on the scene and are searching the vicinity.. Officers wearing tactical gear are investigating wooded areas nearby the shooting. There is a staging area for law enforcement at the scene.

Officials Issue Safety Advisories with Parts of I-295 Shutdown

Officials advise anyone in the area of East Main Street near Exit 15 and 17 to be alert of the situation. The southbound part of I-295 has been closed by the Maine Department of Transportation.

Developing Story will Be Updated

This news article will be updated when more information is released related to this developing story. Download the app for free to get alerts and breaking news as it happens.

