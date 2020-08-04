Theft at Roadside Farm Stand, Blaine, Maine

State police responded to a report of a theft on Friday at a roadside farm stand in Blaine.

The owners of the farm stand provided security camera photos of a man taking cash out of the cash box and a license plate number of the vehicle. They told police they were missing about $250 dollars.

The owners also found a butter knife with double sided tape on the end inside the cash box. Police say the knife was most likely used to retrieve bills out of the box.

A State Trooper questioned the suspect at his residence and he admitted to taking $42 out of the cash box. Police say the suspect was summonsed for theft.

There's no word on what happened to the rest of the money that was reported missing.