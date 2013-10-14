The Irish Rovers Kick up Their Heels on Final Tour

After 50 years of touring, The Irish Rovers are saying farewell to roving with one more spin in the spotlights.

Hamish Burgess, Facebook



The Canadian folk band that rose to international renown in the 1960’s with ‘The Unicorn’ and ‘Whiskey on a Sunday,’ and then were back on popular radio years later with ‘Wasn’t That a Party,’ have embarked on their final international tour.

With roots in Northern Ireland, the band formed in Toronto in 1963. They established themselves as Canadian icons in the 1970’s with the help of a popular variety show that ran for six seasons on the CBC.

The Rovers are booked for three shows in New Brunswick this month: October 23rd at the Playhouse in Fredericton, October 24th at the Imperial Theatre in St. John and October 25th at the Capital Theatre in Moncton.

Founding member George Millar told CHSJ News that while he won't miss the grind of touring, he will miss playing shows, which he calls the "prize" at the end of a long day of traveling.

The Irish Rovers will continue their farewell tour in the U.S. after the new year with at least 35 shows already booked. The group then heads to New Zealand and Australia before wrapping up the final leg of their tour in Canada in 2015. To see the Rovers upcoming concert dates, click here.

