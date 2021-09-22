Boston’s TD Garden Now Requiring Proof of Vaccine or Negative COVID-19 Test for Events

TD Gardin in Boston has updated its health and safety guidelines that go into effect next Thursday, September 30th, the day of the first Boston Bruins game of the season.

This change is all part of their "Play it Safe" policies to keep visitors and entertainers safe during the pandemic.

As children are still currently unable to get the vaccine these rules currently only apply to those under the age of 12 but are subject to change. They are, however, required to wear a mask as are the adults regardless of vaccination status.

Those wishing to attend an event at TD Garden whether it be a Boston Bruins game, a Boston Celtics game, concert, or other event, attendees must present proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test taken 72-hours prior to the event. Self-administered at-home tests will not be accepted.

This change will apply to upcoming concerts including; Michael Bublé, Twenty-One Pilots, Harry Styles, and J Balvin.

Questions or seeking clarity? All the details can be found on TD Garden's website, here.

