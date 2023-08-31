Catch Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ In Bangor This Fall…On The Big Screen
If you didn't have $1,000+ to pony up for tickets to see Taylor Swift live on The Eras Tour, you are not alone. Many missed out on seeing Tay-Tay live, on the big stage. But it just so happens there's going to be an opportunity, this October, to see her on tour, on the big screen right here in Bangor!
According to a post put out Thursday afternoon by Bangor Mall Cinemas 10 on their Facebook Page, there's something in the works for this fall that may spin Swifties right into a frenzy.
Yes, she is coming to a big screen at the Bangor Mall Cinemas! It has been a bit of a blur but we will be showing the Taylor Swift Era's Tour film in October. Please stand by as we put together the specifics for this unprecedented event. We just wanted all you 'Swifties' to be the first to know.
Similar shows at movie theaters across the United States are selling out. Think "Barbie Movie" but bigger with Taylor Swift as the star and the soundtrack.
This will be an opportunity for fans and their families to enjoy Swift's sights, sounds and sass without breaking the bank and having to take out a second mortgage to do so. It will also allow those who did get to see her in concert, to relive the glory and memories of that experience.
The details are still being worked out, but once they're good to go, we'll bring you more of an update. For now, know that while you may not be able to collect the air or sweat at this Taylor Swift event, and sell it on eBay for a ridiculous amount of money (people actually did this at her concerts!?) you will be able to enjoy all the majesty of a Taylor Swift concert, and chow down on some popcorn while you're at it, without the royal price tag.
Down the road a little bit, at the newly rebranded Black Bear Cinemas, they are also showing the Taylor Swift concert next month and are already selling tickets.
According to their Facebook Page:
"It's been a long time coming, but Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Concert Film lights up our big screens starting 10/13. Get your tickets now.
You can find more information out about Black Bear Cinemas Taylor Swift show by checking their website, here.
Management says to get your tickets early before they sell out.