Dropkick’s Kick Off Fall Tour To Cheerful Bangor Crowd
Both the energy and the spirits were high Wednesday night as the Dropkick Murphy's kicked off their fall tour to a hiped-up Bangor crowd.
Conditions couldn't have been better, as the night was clear and the air cool.
Quincy-based Jesse Ahern, who had toured multiple times with the Dropkicks, got the crowd warmed up with an acoustic set full of blue-collar ballads.
Next to the stage, like a tornado of energy, L.A.-based ska/punk band The Interrupters celebrated not only the first night of the tour but the first time in front of a Bangor audience.
Touring in support of their new album "In The Wild", the band, which features Aimee Interrupter and brothers drummer Jesse Bivona, bassist Justin Bivona, and guitarist Kevin Bivona, elevated the mood even higher with a whirlwind of their hits "She's Kerosene" and "She Got Arrested" and a fun cover of the Billie Eilish tune "Bad Guy."
And then, with all the fervor and gusto we've all come to love and expect from the American Celtic punk from Boston, The Dropkick Murphys stormed the stage without apologies and took the audience on a ride from one driving song to another.
Singer Al Barr played directly to the crowd, most of the night while the rest of the band alternated between rocking, screaming, and spitting on the Maine Savings Amphitheater stage.
They ran through favorites like "Middle Finger", "Queen of Suffolk County" and "Rose Tattoo" before leaving the stage at 9:45 PM.
They came back for an encore of "Worker's Song", "Dig A Hole" and fan favorite "Shipping Up To Boston."
The mood throughout the evening was energetic, positive, and fun. And while the crowd was noticeably smaller than some of the other concerts, everyone seemed to have an excellent time.
The last concert of the season is coming up Friday when the Goo Goo Dolls take to the stage.