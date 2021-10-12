The Bangor Waterfront Concert Site Has A New Name And Look Coming

Ch-Ch-Ch-Changes! Darling's Waterfront Pavilion has a brand new name.

After 11 years of incredible music on the Waterfront, there is some big news for the city of Bangor and our favorite outdoor concert venue. It will now be known as the Maine Savings Amphitheater. Not only that, there will be a whole new look to the joint as well! Some pretty exciting changes are coming for the 2022 season.

So there will still be top-notch live acts coming to Bangor to entertain you, but the name and look will be very different, especially at the Main Street lawn entrance. How about better seats, better concession stands, better bathrooms, and some sweet luxury boxes to enjoy all the shows? Yeah, it sounds pretty good, doesn't it?

I have personally enjoyed so many shows over the last 11 years, including, Van Halen, The Beach Boys, Stone Temple Pilots, and many, many more. Like everyone else, I look forward to what they bring to us in the future. The next season of concerts will kick off in June of 2022!

Here is the official press release: