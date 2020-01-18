Maroon 5 and Hot Chelle Rae Respond to the 1975’s Similar Artwork

Maroon 5 and Hot Chelle Rae have responded to The 1975's new single cover that bears a striking resemblance to their previous album covers.

The 1975 released "Me & You Together Song" with their single artwork showcasing each member in one of four colors, red, yellow, blue and green. Immediately after the track's release, fans began to compare the artwork to a handful of other artists' artwork.

In a since-deleted tweet, Maroon 5 asked if the band was fans of theirs. “Hey @the1975, you guys big ‘Kara’s Flowers’ fans?,” the account tweeted. Maroon 5's original band name was Kara Flowers, which they released their first studio album under.

The 1975 lead singer Matty Healy responded to the band's tweet with a slight burn that referenced their 2012 hit "Payphone." "I don’t know what the f--k that is but I love that song about being in a phone box or whatever it is," Healy tweeted.

Hot Chelle Rae then got in on the action. The recently reunited band tweeted their previous album cover that shares even more of a resemblance to The 1975's artwork. "Well, this is awkward... one of us is going to have to change 😳👗 #whoworeitbest #whatever," the band's account tweeted.

See the twitter exchange, below.