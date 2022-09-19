Rumors of Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine's alleged affair with an Instagram model are sweeping the internet following a viral TikTok.

Sumner Stroh posted the TikTok earlier Monday (Sept. 19). In the clip, she accused Levine of having an affair with her while he was married to Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo.

Adam Levine Cheating Allegations Explained

"Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who's married to a Victoria's Secret model," Stroh begins her video, saying she was "young and naive" and "easily manipulated" at the time.

She then shows alleged screenshots of messages that appear to be from Levine.

One appears to read, "It is truly unreal how f---ing hot you are," while another reads, "You are 50 times hotter in person." The alleged DMs imply the pair met up in person at some point. One message reads: "Seeing u in person I was like...I'm f---ed."

Stroh claims she and Levine were involved for about a year before they stopped talking "over a period of months."

She alleges Levine suddenly messaged her out of the blue one day, to boldly ask if he could name his future child with Prinsloo after her.

"Ok serious question. I'm having another baby and if it's [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious," the singer appears to ask in an Instagram DM.

Stroh says she felt like she "was in hell" at that point.

Watch the full video, below:

It's unclear if Stroh knew at the time of the alleged affair that Levine was married. In her video she says she was "completely manipulated" and her "morals were unknowingly compromised."

She decided to come forward with her alleged experience after a friend attempted to sell Stroh's story to the tabloids.

Who Is Sumner Stroh?

Sumner Stroh is a Texas-born Instagram model and social media influencer. She is 23 years old.

Stroh is currently signed to Verge Agency.

She also shares exclusive content on OnlyFans.

Did Adam Levine Cheat on Behati Prinsloo?

Levine and Prinsloo have been married since 2014. The pair have two daughters together: Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4.

A third — and hopefully still unnamed — child is currently on the way.

Levine's name quickly began trending on Twitter after Stroh's TikTok video went live Sept. 19.

"Not only did Adam Levine have an affair but he tried to name the baby he’s having with his WIFE after the MISTRESS??? Hell is too kind for this man," one person tweeted about the allegations.

"I'm not surprised Adam Levine had an affair but why the f--k would you name your baby after the girl you had an affair with...." another user wrote on Twitter.